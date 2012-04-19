By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, April 19 The plunging share prices in
green energy manufacturers has fuelled speculation of a takeover
spree - but there is a catch: finding a buyer in a falling
market.
The same share price collapse which saw renewable energy
companies emerge as bargains makes them risky until the bottom
of a continuing fallout is more clearly in sight.
The acquisition of a majority stake in SunPower by
Paris-based oil major Total last year is illustrative:
shares in the U.S. solar power manufacturer have since lost
three quarters of their value.
Charts in leading wind and solar shares exhibit the history
of green energy and climate change policy, but the near-term
future is still uncertain.
Stocks peaked during unbridled enthusiasm in 2008 when
European countries threw cash at the sector to meet newly forged
carbon and renewable energy targets, and in the run-up to a
global climate summit in Copenhagen.
Shares collapsed during the global financial crisis.
But green stocks continued to fall, and under-perform wider
markets: Copenhagen failed to deliver; shale gas discoveries
killed the economics of green energy in the United States; and a
Chinese ramp-up in manufacturing created a global glut, crushing
equipment prices and contributing to a pullback in western
subsidies.
The collapse has fuelled expectations of consolidation.
Leading wind turbine manufacturer, Denmark's Vestas
, has been a regular focus of takeover speculation. The
company has lost 93 percent of its market price since a peak in
mid-2008, and as the biggest pure wind company its purchase
would allow a decisive entry into the sector.
It's now valued at about 10.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.85
billion), relatively modest for a company with a record order
backlog worth 9.6 billion euros ($12.6 billion) and the world
leader in a growth market.
The trouble is that its orders are on breakeven margins.
The world's lowest cost solar panel producer, U.S. leader
First Solar, tells a similar story of a share price
collapse, down 94 percent from its 2008 high.
TARGETS
Some takeover speculation is company-specific.
Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon, owner of
Germany-based REpower, faces debt repayment deadlines
later this year on foreign currency convertible bonds.
As Suzlon's share price is far below the strike price to
convert the bonds to equity, creditors will demand cash.
Cash-raising options include a partial listing of its German
arm, surely a more likely outcome than an outright sale given
the great effort Suzlon took to acquire its German arm.
Other speculation is generic to the sector: manufacturers
have seen plunging price-earning ratios - a standard measure of
valuation dividing market capitalisation by net profit.
Vestas presently has a negative P/E (minus 10.3), reflecting
negative earnings, a discount on previous years (P/E of 31 in
2010, 71 in 2009, 16 in 2008 and 123 in 2007, according to
Vestas figures).
As well as discounted valuations, the renewable energy
sector offers long-term prospects, as rapidly falling prices
herald sharper competitiveness with fossil fuels, while markets
remain fragmented, offering opportunities for strategic
partnerships.
In wind power, Chinese makers could use local partners in
export markets, to avoid transport costs and build servicing
businesses.
BUYERS ANYONE?
There is no shortage of potential buyers, says Barclays
clean technology analyst, Rupesh Madlani. These include Chinese
renewable companies; international industrial conglomerates; and
financial buyers such as private equity firms.
The catch is that equipment prices are still falling,
squeezing margins and incomes, weakening companies both as
attractive targets and robust acquirers.
Chinese manufacturers are not immune: second-biggest turbine
maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co last
week warned that first-quarter net profits may be wiped out by
market headwinds.
They may not have the cash for big acquisitions, for example
of Vestas, but generous credit lines remain available.
Nevertheless, it makes sense that activity for now is of
minority stakes, or mergers between smaller companies: that
could change as the continuing shakeout favours the last
companies standing, and as prospects clear.
For example, the shape of U.S. wind power support is likely
to be clarified by the end of the year.
In the meantime, major outright acquisitions may depend on
cash-rich, industry outsiders prepared to take the same risk as
Total.