NEW YORK, Sept 20 Young Gas Storage Co on Friday lifted a force majeure after returning a lateral natural gas pipeline in Colorado to service following exposure of the line during recent heavy flooding in the state.

The company said in a website posting line 59 A was back in service and locations Bijou Creek and Young Storage were available for gas flows.

The site, with a working gas capacity of 6 billion cubic feet, is located in Morgan County, Colorado. The company is a joint venture owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Inc , Xcel Energy Corp and Colorado Springs Utilities.