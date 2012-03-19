March 19 Gas metering equipment maker Energy
Assets Group said on Monday it planned to list on the London
Stock Exchange and use the proceeds to grow its existing asset
base.
The company planned to sell 27.1 million ordinary shares at
210 pence apiece through the listing, valuing the company at
about 57 million pounds ($90.31 million).
The provider of gas metering and related services to the UK
industrial and commercial market said admission to trading is
expected to occur on or around March 22.
Macquarie Group acquired Energy Assets in 2008 to expand its
presence in automated meter reading in the UK gas market.
Macquarie Investments would hold a 47 percent stake in the
company post the listing.
The Livingston-based company also said it raised 15 million
pounds through a share sale to institutional investors and
planned to sell an additional 7.2 million shares.
Energy Assets Group, which has contracts with Corona Energy
and British Gas, said Collins Stewart and Macquarie Capital
would be its joint bookrunners.
The firm had revenue of 9.6 million pounds in 2011.