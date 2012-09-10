* Canaccord Genuity, Johnson Rice & Co are lead underwriters

Sept 10 Energy & Exploration Partners Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $275 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Canaccord Genuity and Johnson Rice & Co LLC are lead underwriters to the offering.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company had agreed to acquire 57,275 acres from subsidiaries of oil and natural gas producer, Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The proceeds raised will be used for Chesapeake acquisition-related expenses and for capital expenditure purposes, the company said in a filing.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENXP".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.