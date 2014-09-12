(Adds details, background)
Sept 12 Energy & Exploration Partners Inc has
filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of
common stock, its second attempt to list on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are the
underwriters for the IPO, the Texas-based company said in a
filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1pd3A2S)
Energy & Exploration set a nominal fundraising target of
about $400 million.
The company filed for a $275 million IPO in September 2012,
but withdrew the offering in June.
The filing on Friday did not say how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Energy & Exploration said it intended to list its common
stock on the NYSE under the symbol "ENXP".
As of July 31, the company owned about 92,828 net acres in
three basins - the East Texas Basin, the Permian Basin in West
Texas and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Wyoming.
Highbridge Principal Strategies, a subsidiary of hedge fund
Highbridge Capital Management, owns about 30 percent stake in
Energy & Exploration, while business development company Apollo
Investment Corp holds about 19.2 percent.
Energy & Exploration said it would use the net proceeds of
the offering to repay a promissory note to Chesapeake Energy
Corp and for capital expenditure.
The outstanding principal on the note was about $20.3
million as of June 30.
Energy & Exploration acquired oil and gas acreage and some
producing wells in east Texas from Chesapeake in April 2013.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)