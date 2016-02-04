FRANKFURT Feb 4 Beijing Enterprise has struck a deal to buy German waste management company Energy from Waste (EEW) as China sets about tackling an acute problem with the environment and waste recycling.

The equity purchase price amounts to 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion), making it the largest Chinese direct investment in a German company to date, the seller, buyout group EQT, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to people familiar with the transaction the deal values EEW at 1.8 billion euros including debt.

The transaction is expected to close end of February 2016.

($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)