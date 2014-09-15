NEW YORK, Sept 15 An auction for Oncor, the regulated distribution unit of bankrupt Texas power company Energy Future Holdings, could come in the first quarter of next year, as interest in the prized asset mounts, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Energy Future, which filed one of the 10 largest Chapter 11 bankruptcies in April, is targeting an auction in the first quarter of 2015, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch retained to seek buyers, the people said in recent days.

NextEra Energy Inc, which last month dropped a bid for Oncor, and Hunt Consolidated, which recently hired a former Energy Future executive to lead its investment arm, are expected to continue to be in the fray. Hunt is considering structuring Oncor as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, to go along with its Sharyland Utilities unit, which is among the only REIT-structured entities in the energy sector, sources said.

Houston-based Centerpoint Energy and Spanish Iberdola SA have also shown interest, one of the people said.

Energy Future, the former TXU Corp, was created in 2007 in the largest-ever leveraged buyout, led by KKR & Co and TPG Capital Management. Those investors figure to recover almost nothing in the company's restructuring.

The company is broken into two halves - regulated Oncor and the unregulated power generation business, Luminant - with each side owing billions of dollars to multiple tranches of hedge fund creditors.

Energy Future is slated to update Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi on restructuring efforts at a hearing on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. In an August court filing, the company signaled it may seek Sontchi's approval this month on a timeline for an Oncor auction.

In one early restructuring proposal, Energy Future envisioned transferring a majority stake in Oncor to unsecured bondholders of Oncor's parent. The plan was dropped in July after senior secured bondholders objected.

The conflict encouraged strategic buyers with existing ties to Texas to emerge over the summer. NextEra proposed a tax-free, all-stock merger that would have fully repaid bondholders. That plan too fell through, though NextEra remains interested in Oncor, the people said.

Hunt wants to fold Oncor into its Sharyland REIT, which operates transmission and distribution power lines in Texas, the people said. The tax benefits of a REIT - a security that invests in real estate and receives special tax breaks - could boost the price Hunt could afford to pay for Oncor, one source said.

But REITs are uncommon in the energy sector, with state regulators reluctant to give companies a windfall without sharing tax benefits with customers.

"Becoming a utilities REIT may involve tradeoffs between tax advantages and limits on what regulators will allow the REIT to earn," said Andrew DeVries, senior utilities credit analyst at CreditSights. "Regulators would likely scrutinize any REIT structure."

Hunt pioneered using REITs to finance energy assets, completing the Sharyland REIT conversion in 2010. (Reporting by Billy Cheung and Michelle Sierra; Additional reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)