Nov 24 Texas's biggest power company, Energy
Future Holdings Corp, has reached a settlement with the last
group of creditors opposed to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan,
increasing the likelihood the plan will be confirmed.
The company said in court filings late Monday it had reached
settlements with the official creditors committee of Energy
Future Holdings, as well as a representative for some junior
bondholders.
The plan centers around the sale of its Oncor power
distribution business, the biggest power distributor in Texas,
to a group led by Hunt Consolidated of Texas. That deal has been
valued at $19 billion.
The committee had opposed the structure of the deal, which
they said would allow Hunt to walk away if the deal failed to
clear regulatory hurdles.
Under the settlement, the committee and bondholders agreed
to drop their opposition to Energy Future's plan and the Hunt
deal. In return, they would receive some of the interest that
has accrued during the bankruptcy.
On Wednesday, Energy Future will lay out the settlements to
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi at a hearing in
Wilmington, Delaware, according to court documents.
The settlement comes as Energy Future is wrapping up a
weeks-long trial to confirm its plan. Closing arguments are
scheduled next week, although few objections remain.
In addition to the Oncor sale, the plan also spins off
Energy Future's power generation and retail utility businesses
to senior creditors.
If Sontchi confirms the plan, Energy Future will remain in
bankruptcy until various regulatory hurdles have been cleared.
Energy Future will need approvals from the Public Utility
Commission of Texas, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and
the Internal Revenue Service.
Dallas-based Energy Future entered bankruptcy last year
under the weight of its $42 billion in debt and low power
prices.
Energy Future was formed out of the $32 billion 2007 buyout
of TXU Corp led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
