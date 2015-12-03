By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
Corp had presented evidence that "overwhelmingly supported"
approval of the company's bankruptcy exit plan, a U.S. judge
said on Thursday, although he made an exception for the payment
of some legal fees.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi made the comment
as he began reading his opinion on the proposal by Texas's
largest power company to cut billions of dollars in debt and
emerge from Chapter 11.
Sontchi also said he would approve a settlement of
litigation at the center of the plan. However, he said a
provision for $50 million of professional fees related to the
settlement, while justified, had to comply with proper
bankruptcy procedure.
He said the fees would have to be reviewed by a fee
committee for reasonableness.
