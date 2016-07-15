By Jessica DiNapoli
| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Fidelity Investments is
working on preparing a bid with other creditors of Energy Future
Holdings Corp to acquire through Energy Future's
bankruptcy the company's crown jewel, Oncor, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Energy Future has been in bankruptcy for over two years.
Plans for Oncor, a utility serving Texas that is prized for its
steady cash flow, have come together and then collapsed over
that time, partly because of financing and regulatory issues.
Fidelity would have been one of the owners of Oncor had an
earlier plan panned out.
Now, the mutual fund giant, seeking to protect its original
investment in Energy Future, joins a crowded field of bidders
for the power distribution company. NextEra Energy Inc
is thought to be the lead bidder, according to people familiar
with the matter, and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has also ramped up its interest in Oncor, the people
said.
Creditors have estimated Oncor's value at $19 billion.
Spokesmen for Fidelity, Energy Future and NextEra declined
to comment. A request for comment from Berkshire Hathaway was
not immediately returned.
Energy Future began work on a new bankruptcy plan earlier
this year.
Like the prior plan, the new one calls for spinning off
Energy Future's power plants and retail business to senior
creditors, a process scheduled to wrap up this summer. Unlike
the earlier plan, the spin off can happen without waiting for a
deal on Oncor.
Attorneys for Energy Future had been scheduled to have a new
plan for the unit of the company that holds Oncor by July 8, but
asked for a suspension of that deadline.
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy burdened by debt stemming
from a record 2007 leveraged buyout, led by KKR & Co LP, TPG and
the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The company's
bankruptcy filing has been among the largest ever in the U.S.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Leslie Adler)