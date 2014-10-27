By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Oct 27 A bankruptcy judge will
rule next week if Energy Future Holdings Corp, a bankrupt Texas
power company, can conduct an auction for its power distribution
business, which is likely worth billions of dollars.
"I believe the record is sufficiently dense and the issues
sufficiently important that I need some time to digest that and
make a reasoned ruling," said Christopher Sontchi, a U.S.
bankruptcy judge in Wilmington, Delaware. His comments concluded
four days of testimony and arguments on the company's request to
start an unusual auction process. The judge said he will read
his decision from the bench on Nov. 3.
The company framed the proposed process as an opportunity to
maximize the value of its 80 percent indirect stake in Oncor, a
non-bankrupt affiliate that operates the largest network of
power lines in Texas.
Creditors hammered away at an unprecedented sale approach,
which they said would be an end-run around the usual process of
negotiating a plan of reorganization with creditors.
The company isn't selling its Oncor stake, but rather the
right to acquire the stock of Energy Future Holdings once it
emerges from bankruptcy with its investment in Oncor as its
crown jewel.
The company is also using an unusual process for a
bankruptcy auction. Energy Future proposed first selecting a
stalking horse, or initial bidder, from among sealed proposals.
Once the stalking horse is selected, a traditional open auction
would be conducted, which the company anticipates in February.
The process would require Energy Future to confirm its plan
of reorganization before the process would be complete.
Sources have told Reuters that potential bidders include
NextEra Energy Inc of Juno Beach, Florida; Hunt
Consolidated Inc of Dallas; and Houston-based Centerpoint Energy
Inc.
Sontchi interrupted closing arguments several times with
comments, and said at one point the company could have performed
a valuation analysis if it wanted to know how much its Oncor
stake was worth.
Objecting creditors fear the auction also locks in a
spin-off of the Luminant power generating business and TXU
Energy retail electricity business to senior creditors, who are
owed $24 billion. The objecting creditors argued a spin-off,
depending on the tax treatment, could squander $2 billion.
"We don't have a business plan from these debtors. We don't
have a plan of reorganization from these debtors. We don't have
a plan outline," said Edward Weisfelner from the Brown Rudnick
law firm. He represents a group who may get only pennies on the
dollar in the bankruptcy.
He argued the company needs to sit down and negotiate before
taking bids related to Oncor.
Energy Future took on much of its debt in 2007 in the record
buyout of TXU Corp that was led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital
Management and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
The case is Energy Future Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)