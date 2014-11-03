Nov 3 Bankrupt power company Energy Future
Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to begin
pursuing bids for its majority stake in Oncor, the largest power
transmission company in Texas which could be worth billions of
dollars.
Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said Energy
Future could begin accepting bids once it had changed the way
directors of affiliates approved of the plan to sell Oncor. He
also said the bidding process must involve the two official
creditors committees and the timeframe for approving the sale
should be extended to allow for alternative deals to develop.
Energy Future in April filed one of the largest corporate
bankruptcies and had expected to confirm a plan of
reorganization based around the Oncor sale by December 2015.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)