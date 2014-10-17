Oct 17 Energy Future Holdings squared off
against creditors in court on Friday as the bankrupt Texas power
company sought approval to begin a multibillion dollar auction
of its interest in Oncor, a power transmission business.
The company anticipates an auction in February, and sources
told Reuters potential bidders include NextEra Energy Inc
of Juno Beach, Florida, Hunt Consolidated Inc of Dallas
and Houston-based Centerpoint Energy Inc.
Energy Future is not selling Oncor, but the right to own an
80 percent stake in Oncor, which operates the largest network of
power lines in Texas and is closely watched by regulators.
Creditors opposed the structure of the proposed auction
because they said it would lock the company into a
reorganization that would provide billions of dollars of tax
benefits for one group of senior lenders.
"It's predicated on a tax structure that the evidence will
demonstrate doesn't maximize value and doesn't maximize creditor
recoveries," said Edward Weisfelner, a Brown Rudnick attorney.
He represents junior creditors the company has said are
unlikely to get repaid.
An attorney for the company told the court the process was
developed with creditor input.
"We are saying point blank if we have it wrong and creditors
can demonstrate a better structure exists, then we'll consider
it," said Stephen Hessler, an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis.
Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi will hear
arguments and testimony through Tuesday.
Bankrupt companies often sell assets in Chapter 11 as a way
to raise money for creditors. Energy Future proposed an unusual
two-step sale procedure, with an initial round of sealed
proposals to determine which potential buyer would act as the
stalking horse, or first bidder.
Once the stalking horse has been selected later this year,
Energy Future plans to hold a conventional bankruptcy auction
with potential buyers competing against known bids.
The proposal is Energy Future's second attempt to
reorganize. An earlier plan that would have ceded the Oncor
stake to Energy Future's unsecured creditors unraveled when
NextEra Energy presented an unsolicited proposal worth about $2
billion.
In addition to selling its interest in Oncor, Energy Future
plans to spin off its Luminant power generating business and its
TXU Energy retail supply business to its senior lenders, who are
owed $24 billion.
Taxes have been a stumbling block in the company's attempts
to restructure its debts, which began a year before it filed for
bankruptcy in April.
Spinning off assets could trigger large capital gains taxes
and an attorney for the United States said at Friday's hearing
the government would likely oppose any deal that would create a
large tax liability.
Energy Future took on much of its debt in 2007, when it was
formed after the record buyout of TXU Corp led by KKR & Co, TPG
Capital Management and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
