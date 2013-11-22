BRIEF-National Ranges FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd : * Press release- Energy intinv-result of litigation * Legal proceeding was begun by inner Mongolia xiao hong shan yuen Xian mining
industry and qinghai forest source mining industry * Court ruled request for proceedings of Hong Kong forest source mining
industry against margaret lai ching leung be dismissed * Court ruled revocation of judgment that change of exploration agreement
between qinghai subsidiary and yuen Xian is invalid * Court dismissed request of Hong Kong subsidiary confirmation of change of
exploration agreement being invalid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
