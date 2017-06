Aug 8 Energy Northwest plans to sell $777.180 million of Columbia Generating Station electric revenue bonds on Wednesday, Aug. 15, said a market source.

The sale will consist of two parts, $34.435 million of exempt Series 2012-D and $742.745 million of taxable Series 2012-E.

The lead managers of the sale are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs.