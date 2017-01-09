Jan 9 Global oil and gas companies are expected
to raise exploration and production (E&P) spending in 2017 by 7
percent, marking the first increase in three years, Barclays
said on Monday.
Oil prices have recovered after a more than two-year slump
caused by a glut due to U.S. shale oil flooding the market.
Prices have risen about 21 percent since the OPEC, which
accounts for a third of global oil output, signed an agreement
in November to curb supply.
Brent crude futures were down 2.03 percent at $55.94
a barrel at 1214 GMT on Monday. Prices had fallen to a more
than 12-year low of $27.10 last January.
"With OPEC putting a floor on oil prices, operators have
greater confidence to drill and complete, although the early
stages of the recovery will be uneven," Barclays analysts wrote
in a report.
Barclays also said it expects North American oil companies
to lead the spending growth with a 27 percent jump. Production,
however, is expected to fall as higher service costs are likely
to dilute the effect of a larger budget, the brokerage said.
International spending is expected to increase 2 percent,
according to Barclays' survey of 215 global oil and gas
companies. The survey was conducted when Brent was trading at
about $55 a barrel and WTI at $50 a barrel.
Spending on offshore projects is expected to fall 20-25
percent in 2017, compared with estimates of a 34 percent fall in
2016.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)