June 18 UBS upgraded the U.S. energy sector to "overweight" from "market weight," and raised its ratings on several North American energy stocks, saying oil prices will likely rebound, driven by traditional supply-and-demand forces rather than economic fears.

U.S. crude fell about 27 percent from its February peak of about $113 per barrel as uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis intensified fears of a slowdown.

"While cognizant of the risks (Euro debt concerns, Saudi over producing, high inventories, slowing China growth), global demand growth is up versus second quarter to fourth quarter of 2011 and Brent is now below the targeted Saudi price ($100-$105/barrel), leading us to believe we are nearing a bottom," UBS said.

The brokerage upgraded U.S. energy companies EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Oasis Petroleum Inc to "buy" from "neutral."

It raised Canadian oil and gas companies Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd, PetroBakken Energy Ltd and Petrominerales Ltd to "buy" on share price weakness.

The brokerage downgraded the U.S. consumer discretionary sector to "market weight" from "overweight" on deteriorating employment data and retail sales.