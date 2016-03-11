NEW YORK, March 11 Former Energy Transfer Equity Chief Financial Officer Jamie Welch, who was fired by the company last month, sued the company for breach of contract, saying he believes his "termination was motivated by an agenda unrelated to (his) performance."

Welch's lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the district court of Dallas County, Texas.

The company has not made any public statements about why Welch was terminated. Welch's departure was disclosed in a Friday night filing with U.S. regulators last month.

A spokesman for Energy Transfer could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Erman)