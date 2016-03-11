(Adds background, more details from lawsuit)
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, March 11 Former Energy Transfer Equity
Chief Financial Officer Jamie Welch, who was fired last
month, has sued the company for breach of contract, saying he
believes his "termination was motivated by an agenda unrelated"
to his performance.
Energy Transfer has been working to buy rival Williams
Companies since June in an effort to build the largest
U.S. pipeline company, but the deal has been beset by problems,
including Welch's unexpected dismissal.
The company has not made any public statements about why
Welch was terminated. Welch's departure was disclosed in a
Friday night filing with U.S. regulators.
A spokesman for Energy Transfer could not be immediately
reached for comment on Welch's lawsuit, which was filed on
Thursday in Dallas County, Texas.
Welch, a former investment banker at Credit Suisse, joined
Energy Transfer in 2013.
In the lawsuit, Welch said Energy Transfer had breached its
contract by not paying his 2015 bonus, his long term incentive
share or converting some of his Class D units into ETE common
units.
He also said that he had been promised the opportunity to
invest in or be granted an interest in Energy Transfer's Lake
Charles, Louisiana, liquefied natural gas project, but that ETE
reneged on the offer.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Grant McCool)