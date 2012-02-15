Feb 15 Energy Transfer Equity
posted lower-than-expected profit for the eighth straight
quarter as the gas transportation company was hurt by lower
volumes and a $2.8 million charge.
The company, due to take over pipeline operator Southern
Union Co after a six-month-long bidding war with
Williams Cos, took the $2.8 million charge in the fourth
quarter on account of the impending merger.
October-December profit rose to $85.8 million, or 38 cents a
share, compared with $76.1 million or 34 cents a share in the
year-ago period.
The company, which has presence in the Fortworth and Permian
basins in Texas, posted a 23 percent growth in revenue at $2.18
billion.
Analysts, on an average, had pegged the company's profit at
42 cents a share on a revenue of $2.16 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company's master limited partnership (MLP)
Energy Transfer Partners' profit fell to 41 cents per
unit, from 65 cents Per unit last year.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.8 billion.
Analysts, on an average, had pegged the unit's profit at 68
cents a share on a revenue of $2.11 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Energy Transfer Equity's closed at $41.88 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.