July 16 Oil and gas producer Energy XXI
(Bermuda) Ltd said its proved reserves jumped 50
percent with oil accounting for a majority of the mix, helped by
horizontal drilling in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Energy XXI's shares rose about 14 percent in trading after
the bell.
The company operates or has an interest in six of the 11
largest oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico.
Energy XXI said its proved reserves, or the amount of oil it
can feasibly produce, rose to 179 million barrels of oil
equivalent in its year ended June 2013 from 2012.
The proved reserves are worth $6.1 billion. About 75 percent
of these reserves are liquids, of which 95 percent is crude oil
and condensate, the company said.
"Since initiating the horizontal program a year ago, we have
been successful in nine of our first 11 attempts," Chief
Executive John Schiller said.
Horizontal drilling techniques tap hydrocarbon reservoirs
more effectively and usually yield better flow than vertical
drilling.
Bermuda-headquartered Energy XXI's core properties are
located in coastal and offshore Louisiana.
Energy XXI's shares closed at $24.39 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.