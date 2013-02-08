ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish energy company Enerjisa
aims to purchase at least one more power distribution network
and is interested in the Toroslar and Ayedas grids, said
Selahattin Hakman, energy group chairman of parent conglomerate
Sabanci Holding.
Enerjisa, a joint venture of Sabanci and Germany's biggest
energy group E.ON which took over Austria's Verbund
stake in an asset swap announced last year, sees
growth of more than 20 percent this year after revenues of 4.5
billion lira ($2.5 billion) in 2012, Hakman said.
He also told reporters late on Thursday that the company
would not bid in the Hamitabat power plant privatisation tender,
for which it had sought pre-qualification.
($1 = 1.7740 Turkish liras)
