ISTANBUL, July 26 Enerjisa, a Turkish energy company co-owned by Sabanci Holding and Austria's Verbund, said on Monday it signed a 750 million euro ($909 million) loan to finance a power plant.

The planned thermal power plant at Tufanbeyli in Adana, southern Turkey, will have capacity of 450 megawatts, according to the company's website. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)