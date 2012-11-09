Nov 9 Canadian oil and gas producer Enerplus
Corp reported a third-quarter loss due to certain asset
impairments and said it expects growth to slow down next year as
it cuts capital spending by 20 percent.
The company targets a 2012 capital spending of C$850
million.
The sale of its 1,600 barrels per day Manitoba assets will
also reduce its growth expectations for 2013, the company said
in a statement.
Net loss was C$63.5 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a net income of C$111.3 million, or 62 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded exploration and evaluation
impairments of about C$114 million.