SANTIAGO Oct 13 Enersis Americas SA, a Latin American unit of Italian energy company Enel SpA , has sent a prospectus for a potential bond issuance to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a person familiar with the process said late on Wednesday.

The company plans to issue the bonds next week and the funds obtained will be used to refinance debt, the source told Reuters without revealing the value of the issuance.

Enersis Americas, which is expected to be renamed Enel Americas in the near future, manages the energy generation, distribution, and transmission assets of Enel in Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

Enel is in the final stages of a complex restructuring of its Latin American assets, in which it is separating its Chilean assets from all other Latin American operations.

Enel Americas will manage all assets outside of Chile, while the recently formed Enel Chile SA will manage assets inside the country. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)