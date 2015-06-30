SANTIAGO, June 30 Chilean energy firm Enersis'
chairman has resigned in an attempt to distance the company from
questions over his role in a wide-ranging probe into irregular
campaign financing.
Enersis, which is controlled by Italian giant Enel
, said in a statement on Tuesday that Jorge Rosenblut
was stepping down and would be replaced by Enel's Head of Legal
and Corporate Affairs Francisco de Borja.
Rosenblut has resigned "with the intention of ensuring that
the company is not exposed to inappropriate attention from the
media while he focuses on dealing with allegations related to
his personal affairs in Chile and not linked to his role at
Enersis," the company said.
Chile's business and political class has been rocked in
recent months by accusations that some executives used fake tax
receipts to make illicit campaign finance contributions.
Local media has reported that Rosenblut, who was named as
Enersis chairman last November, has been asked to testify in
hearings on the case after a fundraiser for Chile's ruling party
said he was involved.
Last week Enersis unit Endesa Chile said it had
found 'misclassified spending' during its own internal
investigations, and had updated its policy to prohibit all
political contributions.
Enel bought a controlling stake in Latin American
electricity distributor Enersis last year, as it moves its focus
to fast-growing emerging markets.
It has sought to imprint its own management style on the
company, replacing executives with Enel veterans and
reorganizing Enersis to create a more streamlined organization.
"I am at ease with this decision (to resign) because it is
about something bigger, the early success of Enersis'
reorganization, avoiding dragging the company into unnecessary
exposure to unrelated issues," said Rosenblut in a letter on
Tuesday.
He did not comment on the ongoing investigations.
Another Chilean company, fertilizer maker SQM
, saw a quarter of its value wiped out after
Canadian-appointed directors resigned in protest at its own
handling of the illicit payments probe.
Enersis shares, which have fallen around 10 percent since
the start of May, closed up 0.8 percent on the Santiago bourse
on Tuesday.
