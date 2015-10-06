* Deal talks are at early stage - WSJ

* Shares of EnerSys close up 8.5 pct (Adds EnerSys response, analyst comment and updates share activity)

Oct 6 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)

Johnson Controls, which makes everything from auto parts to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, has been trying to exit its automotive seating and interiors businesses to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery operations.

EnerSys, the maker of Odyssey batteries for cars, trucks, boats and generators, had a market value of about $2.73 billion as of Monday's close.

Shares of EnerSys closed up 8.5 percent at $63.86 and Johnson Controls closed almost flat at $43.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Morningstar Inc analyst David Whiston was slightly surprised that Johnson Controls might consider a deal this size while in the midst of spinning off its automotive business.

Whiston said the purchase would expand the company's battery business beyond automotive batteries and aftermarket automotive batteries.

"It is not that much of a stretch strategically speaking," he said.

Johnson Controls and EnerSys declined to comment on the report.

Up to Monday's close, Johnson Controls stock had fallen nearly 11 percent this year and EnerSys had fallen 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru and Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)