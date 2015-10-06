* Deal talks are at early stage - WSJ
* Shares of EnerSys close up 8.5 pct
(Adds EnerSys response, analyst comment and updates share
activity)
Oct 6 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc
is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of
the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)
Johnson Controls, which makes everything from auto parts to
heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, has been
trying to exit its automotive seating and interiors businesses
to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive
battery operations.
EnerSys, the maker of Odyssey batteries for cars, trucks,
boats and generators, had a market value of about $2.73 billion
as of Monday's close.
Shares of EnerSys closed up 8.5 percent at $63.86 and
Johnson Controls closed almost flat at $43.06 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Morningstar Inc analyst David Whiston was slightly surprised
that Johnson Controls might consider a deal this size while in
the midst of spinning off its automotive business.
Whiston said the purchase would expand the company's battery
business beyond automotive batteries and aftermarket automotive
batteries.
"It is not that much of a stretch strategically speaking,"
he said.
Johnson Controls and EnerSys declined to comment on the
report.
Up to Monday's close, Johnson Controls stock had fallen
nearly 11 percent this year and EnerSys had fallen 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru and Meredith Davis
in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)