PARIS May 2 French gas and power group Engie plans to cut at least 1,900 jobs in France over the 2016-19 period and aims to offshore its retail services to third parties in lower-cost countries, the CGT union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union said the company had announced the job cuts plan at its headquarters and that the cuts would impact Engie's French energy business, which it said employs 25,000 staff.

The union said Engie plans to move some of its call centres to Morocco, Mauritius and Portugal.

Engie declined to comment on the situation. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)