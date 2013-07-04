By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Douglas Engelbart, a
technologist who conceived of the computer mouse and laid out a
vision of an Internet decades before others brought those ideas
to the mass market, died on Tuesday night. He was 88.
His eldest daughter, Gerda, said by telephone that her
father died of kidney failure.
Engelbart arrived at his crowning moment relatively early in
his career, on a winter afternoon in 1968, when he delivered an
hour-long presentation containing so many far-reaching ideas
that it would be referred to decades later as the "mother of all
demos."
Speaking before an audience of 1,000 leading technologists
in San Francisco, Engelbart, a computer scientist at the
Stanford Research Institute (SRI), showed off a cubic device
with two rolling discs called an "X-Y position indicator for a
display system." It was the mouse's public debut.
Engelbart then summoned, in real-time, the image and voice
of a colleague 30 miles (48 km) away. That was the first
videoconference. And he explained a theory of how pages of
information could be tied together using text-based links, an
idea that would later form the bedrock of the Web's
architecture.
At a time when computing was largely pursued by government
researchers or hobbyists with a countercultural bent, Engelbart
never sought or enjoyed the explosive wealth that would later
become synonymous with Silicon Valley success. For instance, he
never received any royalties for the mouse, which SRI patented
and later licensed to Apple.
He was intensely driven instead by a belief that computers
could be used to augment human intellect. In talks and papers,
he described with zeal and bravado a vision of a society in
which groups of highly productive workers would spend many hours
a day collectively manipulating information on shared computers.
"The possibilities we are pursuing involve an integrated
man-machine working relationship, where close, continuous
interaction with a computer avails the human of radically
changed information-handling and -portrayal skills," he wrote in
a 1961 research proposal at SRI.
His work, he argued with typical conviction, "competes in
social significance with research toward harnessing
thermonuclear power, exploring outer space, or conquering
cancer."
A proud visionary, Engelbart found himself intellectually
isolated at various points in his life. But over time he was
proved correct more often than not.
"To see the Internet and the World Wide Web become the
dominant paradigms in computing is an enormous vindication of
his vision," Mitch Kapor, the founder of Lotus Development
Corporation, said in an interview on Wednesday. "It's almost
like Leonardo da Vinci envisioning the helicopter hundreds of
years before they could actually be built."
By 2000, Engelbart had won prestigious accolades including
the National Medal of Technology and the Turing Award. He lived
in comfort in Atherton, a leafy suburb near Stanford University.
But he wrestled with his fade into obscurity even as
entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates became celebrity
billionaires by realizing some of his early ideas.
In 2005, he told Tom Foremski, a technology journalist, that
he felt the last two decades of his life had been a "failure"
because he could not receive funding for his research or "engage
anybody in a dialogue."
Douglas Carl Engelbart was born on Jan. 30, 1925 in Portland
to a radio repairman father who was often absent and a homemaker
mother.
He enrolled at Oregon State University, but was drafted into
the U.S. Navy and shipped to the Pacific before he could
graduate.
He resolved to change the world as a computer scientist
after coming across a 1945 article by Vannevar Bush, the head of
the U.S. Office of Scientific Research, while scouring a Red
Cross library in a native hut in the Philippines, he told an
interviewer years later.
After returning to the United States to complete his degree,
Engelbart took a teaching position at the University of
California, Berkeley, after Stanford declined to hire him
because his research seemed too removed from practical
applications. It would not be the first time his ideas were
rejected.
Engelbart also worked at the Ames Laboratory, and the
precursor to NASA, the National Advisory Committee for
Aeronautics. He obtained a doctorate in electrical engineering
from Berkeley in 1955.
He took a job at SRI in 1957, and by the early-1960s
Engelbart led a team that began to seriously investigate tools
for interactive computing.
After coming back from a computer graphics conference in
1961, Engelbart sketched a design of what would become the mouse
and tasked Bill English, an engineering colleague, to carve a
prototype out of wood. Engelbart's team considered other
designs, including a device that would be affixed to the
underside of a table and controlled by the knee, but the desktop
mouse won out.
SRI would later license the technology for $40,000 to Apple,
which released its first commercial mouse with the Lisa computer
in 1983.
By the late 1970s, Engelbart's research group was acquired
by a company called Tymshare. In the final decades of his
career, Engelbart struggled to secure funding for his work, much
less return to the same heights of influence.
"I don't think he was at peace with himself, partly because
many, many things that he forecast all came to pass, but many of
the things that he saw in his vision still hadn't," said Kapor,
who helped fund Engelbart's work in the 1990s. "He was
frustrated by his inability to move the field forward."
In 1986, Engelbart told interviewers from Stanford that his
mind had always roamed in a way that set him apart or even
alienated him.
"Growing up without a father, through the teenage years and
such, I was always sort of different," Engelbart said. "Other
people knew what they were doing, and had good guidance, and had
enough money to do it. I was getting by, and trying. I never
expected, ever, to be the same as anyone else."
He is survived by Karen O'Leary Engelbart, his second wife,
and four children: Gerda, Diana, Christina and Norman. His first
wife, Ballard, died in 1997.