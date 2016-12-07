* Engie earns 2 bln euro revenue from services to cities
* Confident in 40 pct core profit growth from city services
* Engie offers integrated services, electronic 3D modelling
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 7 French utility Engie
expects 40 percent earnings growth over three years in its smart
services to cities, which include heating networks, video
surveillance and street lighting.
Engie said services to cities currently account for 350
million euros ($375 million) of core earnings and revenue of
about 2 billion euros, compared to total 2015 group core
earnings of 11.3 billion euros on revenue of 70 billion.
"Between early 2016 and end 2018, we expect 40 percent
growth from this line of business," Chief Executive Isabelle
Kocher told a press briefing on Wednesday.
She said the company is participating in tenders worldwide
and has a strong pipeline of contracts, which makes her
confident about the growth target.
In Europe, Engie operates more than 240 heating and cooling
networks, runs more than 5,000 electric car charging stations
and more than a million public lighting points.
It is also France's No. 1 operator of video surveillance
systems, with a 70 percent market share and a presence in 600
municipalities. Engie, which is a major power producer in
Brazil, has also won a surveillance contract in Rio de Janeiro.
The firm installs and operates security cameras, and also
provides computer analysis of the images - in cooperation with
IBM - notably to identify suspicious behaviours.
"We want to be the No. 1 partner of cities worldwide," said
Olivier Biancarelli, head of Engie's "Business to Territories"
(B2T) division.
Engie said 50 percent of the world's population lives in
cities, which account for 75 percent of global energy
consumption and 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.
Kocher said city authorities increasingly want to deal with
companies able to sell a range of smart integrated services from
water and waste management to energy, security, street lighting,
air quality monitoring and transport.
"This is a major growth area for the company," she said.
Kocher said Engie would focus on organic growth in this
business but there could also be some takeovers, such as the
utility's acquisition in October of Siradel, a French firm that
provides three-dimensional modelling of cities.
She said Siradel's 3D models - which visualise data such as
traffic flow, street furniture position, air quality, noise
levels, photovoltaic potential or Wi-Fi coverage - are a key
tool for winning tenders as they allow city managers to model
the impact of investments in urban infrastructure and services.
The models can for instance simulate how replacing
diesel-powered buses with electric buses impacts air quality and
noise levels and can measure this for individual floors of
buildings.
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
