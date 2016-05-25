PARIS May 25 French gas and power group Engie
said it is considering the closure or sale of its
Hazelwood coal-fired plant in Australia as part of its strategy
to exit the fossil fuel.
Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told a French Senate
committee on Wednesday that following the sale of two coal
plants in Indonesia and India, coal would represent about 10
percent of its energy mix and that the utility planned a gradual
exit from coal in the coming years.
"For the Hazelwood plant, we are studying all possible
scenarios, including closure, or a sale if the state of Victoria
tells us that it cannot meet power generating needs without this
plant," Kocher said.
Environmental organisations say the plant is one of the most
polluting power stations in the world.
The Hazelwood plant, close to Melbourne, is located next to
an open-cut pit coal mine, which burned uncontrollably for weeks
in early 2014.
Engie's Australian unit was charged in court in February
with failing to provide a safe workplace and ensure public
safety over the fire.
Engie acquired a majority stake in the plant when it bought
International Power in 2012.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)