* Engie aims to gradually close, sell or convert all coal
plants
* Coal now down to 10 pct of Engie's energy mix from 15 pct
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 25 French utility Engie
said on Wednesday it is considering the closure or sale of its
giant Hazelwood coal-fired power plant in Australia as part of
its move away from operating any coal-fired plants.
Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told a French Senate
committee on Wednesday that the utility planned a gradual
withdrawal from coal-fired power generation in the coming years
and that following the sale announced earlier this year of two
plants in Indonesia and India the share of coal in its energy
mix would fall to about 10 percent from 15 percent.
"For the Hazelwood plant, we are studying all possible
scenarios, including closure, or a sale if the state of Victoria
tells us that it cannot meet power generating needs without this
plant," Kocher said.
Environmental organisations say the plant - which has a
generating capacity of 1.5 gigawatts, accounting for 5.4 percent
of Australia's electricity supplies - is one of the most
polluting power stations in the world.
Hazelwood, close to Melbourne, is supplied with lignite coal
from an adjacent open-cut mine, which burned uncontrollably for
weeks in early 2014.
Engie's Australian unit was charged in court in February
with failing to provide a safe workplace and ensure public
safety over the fire.
Engie acquired a majority stake in Hazelwood when it bought
UK utility International Power in 2012 and currently owns 72
percent with Japanese group Mitsui & Co holding 28
percent.
Kocher said Engie will also review its remaining coal plants
one by one and close those with the most outdated technology.
She said that in recent months Engie had already closed the
equivalent of 1.6 gigawatts worth of coal-fired plants in
Europe, notably in Belgium and Britain.
She said a second option would be to convert some of its
remaining coal-fired plants to burning biomass, which is deemed
to be a renewable fuel.
She said that in developing countries like Indonesia which
still rely heavily on coal and where Engie has efficient coal
plants, it would sell rather than close these plants.
"Nearly half of the world's power is still produced by coal,
it will take years to reduce that," she said.
The World Coal Association estimates that coal currently
fuels about 41 percent of global electricity production.
Kocher, appointed earlier this month, wants to focus the
utility on renewable energy, grids and energy services.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)