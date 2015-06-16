PARIS, June 16 The French government has hired banks to sell a stake of up to 0.9 percent stake in utility Engie (formerly GDF Suez), worth about 370 million euros at Tuesday's opening price, over the next three months.

"Under the terms of the mandate, the banks can, at their discretion, sell GDF Suez shares in such a way so as not to undermine the performance of the shares," the finance and industry ministers said in a joint statement.

The sale will comprise 22 million shares.

The stock was down 1.12 percent at 16.70 euros as of 0752 GMT.

Down 13 percent this year, the stock is the worst performer in the French CAC40 index and the third-worst performer in the 26-share Stoxx European utilities index.

Following the sale, the state, which owns 33.24 percent of the firm's capital, will remain the top shareholder with more than one third of the voting rights under the March 2014 so-called Florange law, which gives double voting rights to long-term shareholders, the ministries said.

The ministry statement said nothing about possible further Engie share sales.

"This sale is in the context of a policy of active management of state holdings, which protects the strategic interests of the state while freeing up resources for reducing state debt and reinvesting in growth sectors," the statement said.

Sources and analysts told Reuters late last year they expected the state could sell up to 10 percent of Engie's capital.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John and Jason Neely)