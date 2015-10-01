Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
PARIS Oct 1 French gas and power group Engie said on Thursday that it was trimming its 2015 profit outlook by 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages at two Belgian power plants.
The company said that the outages would knock 40 million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result, it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.