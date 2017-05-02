(Updates with Engie comment)

PARIS May 2 French gas and power utility group Engie plans to cut at least 1,900 jobs in France over the 2016-19 period and aims to outsource its retail services to third parties in lower-cost countries, the CGT union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union said the company had announced the job cutting plan at its headquarters and that the cuts would impact Engie's French energy business, which it said employs 25,000 staff.

A spokeswoman for Engie said the figures cited by the CGT did not reflect reality.

"A voluntary leaving plan is being discussed with the unions," Engie said.

The union said Engie plans to move some of its call centres to Morocco, Mauritius and Portugal. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)