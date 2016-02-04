PARIS Feb 4 The French government has decided
that Gerard Mestrallet should stay on as non-executive chairman
at energy firm Engie for two years after passing the
role of chief executive to Isabelle Kocher in May, Les Echos
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Kocher, currently chief operating officer, was confirmed by
Mestrallet as the company's new boss earlier this year.
However, he did not say exactly which role she would have
and whether he, who holds both the chief executive and the
chairman roles, would stay on.
The news suggests Kocher would hold only the chief executive
role.
Neither the economy ministry nor the office of President
Francois Hollande had any immediate comment.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Andrew Callus)