BRUSSELS, June 11 Belgium's Tihange 2 nuclear
reactor should restart on Wednesday following an outage caused
by a minor fault, a spokeswoman for operator Electrabel
said.
The reactor was shut automatically on Friday because an
electric motor in a non-nuclear part of it broke down.
In an emailed statement on Saturday, spokeswoman Anne-Sophie
Huge said the problem was relatively simple and she estimated
the unit would be back online on June 15.
Electrabel, the Belgian arm of French group Engie, operates
seven nuclear reactors in Belgium with a total capacity of some
6,000 megawatts, covering about 55 percent of the nation's
electricity consumption.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)