PARIS Oct 1 French gas and power group Engie
on Thursday trimmed its 2015 profit outlook by about
3 percent or 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages
at two Belgian nuclear power plants.
Engie's Belgian unit Electrabel said it now counted on its
Doel 3 and Tihange 2 reactors, where cracks have been found in
their core tanks, being unavailable until Jan. 1 next year.
It had previously expected them to be unavailable until Nov.
1 this year, but it said Belgian authorities were still
analysing the situation in terms of safety and had not yet said
how long it would take.
Engie said in a statement that the outages would knock 40
million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result,
it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros
instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.
The target was based on estimates that earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would come to
11.45-12.05 billion euros and operating income of 6.55-7.15
billion euros.
Engie shares were down 0.31 percent at 14.39 euros at 0730
GMT.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)