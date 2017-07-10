Utility Engie's CEO is confident over forthcoming H1 results

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French utility Engie is approaching its interim results on July 28 with "a lot of confidence," chief executive Isabelle Kocher said on Monday.

"We are approaching our half-year results with a lot of confidence," Kocher told reporters at a media briefing.

"The lines of business on which we have to chosen to focus have turned out to be businesses very much in demand from our clients, and there is very real progress with them," she added.

In May, Engie confirmed its earnings guidance for 2017 while reporting lower first-quarter profits.

For 2017, Engie has forecast a net recurring income of between 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and 2.6 billion euros, and a dividend of 0.7 euros per share.