PARIS Nov 16 Europe's second-ever floating
windfarm will be built off the coast of Portugal under plans set
out on Monday by a group of energy utilities and engineering
companies.
Floating offshore windfarms hold huge potential as the
technology opens up large parts of the oceans, which would
otherwise be too deep for traditional structures that can only
be built in seas with maximum depths of about 50 metres.
French gas and power group Engie, Portugal's EDP
Renewables, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and
Chiyoda Corp, along with Spanish energy group Repsol
, are teaming up to build the windfarm, which will
comprise three or four turbines.
The 25 megawatt (MW) facility is planned to be operational
in 2018.
The project will be the second floating offshore windfarm
pilot in Europe, after Norway's Statoil said this month
it would invest about $236 million in a 30 MW, five-turbine
floating windfarm off Scotland.
Engie said the aim of its project is to further demonstrate
the economic potential and reliability of the floating offshore
technology. It gave no financial details of the operation.
EDPR has already tested a semi-submersible wind generator
carrying a 2 megawatt Vestas turbine and which has
produced more than 16 gigawatt-hours over almost four years of
operation, having withstood extreme weather conditions.
