* Engie seeks new French clients with green power offer
* Clients with smart meter can get 30 pct weekend discount
* Wants to double wind, quadruple solar capacity in France
* Kocher says Engie well on track for renewables target
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 26 French energy group Engie
plans to double its renewable electricity generation
capacity in France as it seeks to boost its share of the power
market with the offer of renewable power only and weekend
discounts.
The gas and power supplier, whose 3 million electricity
customers in France represent a market share of just under 10
percent, said on Wednesday it aims to win 1 million new
customers in the coming year with an offer to supply electricity
from renewable sources only for new customers.
It is also launching a 30 percent power price discount
during the weekend for customers who have the new Linky
smartmeter installed by grid operator Enedis, and a 50
percent discount on off-peak prices for owners of electric
vehicles.
"Renewable energy is the new norm," Engie's chief executive,
Isabelle Kocher, told reporters.
Herve-Matthieu Ricour, head of Engie's French retail
business, said the firm will produce or buy renewable power in
France and guarantee the sourcing with certificates of origin.
He declined to detail how many clients Engie loses per year
to churning, as customers move to other vendors, but said the
firm aims to have 4 million electricity customers by 2018.
Kocher said the power consumption of Engie's existing 3
million retail clients roughly corresponds to the amount of
renewable power Engie produces in France.
Engie has a generation capacity of about 10,000 megawatts
(MW) in France, of which 3,800 MW is hydropower, 1,550 MW wind
and 600 MW solar, and the rest in gas-fired plants and in
drawing rights on market leader EDF's nuclear output.
"Today our French production portfolio consists of 50
percent renewables, but the share of renewables will grow
strongly," Kocher said.
Kocher wants to double Engie's installed generation capacity
from windpower to 3,000 MW and nearly quadruple its solarpower
capacity to 2,200 MW for a total renewables capacity of 5,200 MW
in the coming five years.
"We are well on track to install this capacity," she said.
Kocher did not give an estimate for growth in hydro, which
will depend on the degree to which France opens up its hydro
market, dominated by market leader EDF.
She said that if the number of Engie power customers grows
more quickly than the share of renewable energy in its
portfolio, it would buy renewable power abroad.
