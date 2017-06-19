PARIS, June 19 Isabelle Kocher, head of the
French utility Engie, is pleading with the new French
government in favour of the tie-up she wants with Innogy, the
renewables and grids arm of German power group RWE, a
French media report said.
The report in La Lettre de l'Expansion newsletter came after
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters in May that the
two utilities were studying a deal under which RWE could swap
its majority stake in Innogy for a minority stake in Engie.
An Engie-RWE alliance would represent a breakthrough as the
first truly cross-border utility in Europe since the EU began
pushing for a single energy market decades ago.
No active talks between the top executives of the firms are
under way, but the two utilities are discussing options and
scenarios with advisers and bankers, the sources said at the
time.
Engie did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on Monday.
In May, soon after President Emmanuel Macron was elected, a
government source confirmed that tie-up talks were taking place.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)