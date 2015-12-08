* Engie to invest 130 mln euros in energy startup companies

PARIS, Dec 8 Britain's KiWi Power is the kind of startup that should give utilities nightmares. It does deals with big power users such as hospitals or hotels to reduce electricity consumption.

A business built on cutting power demand is not a natural investment for a utility, but France's Engie, through its venture capital fund Engie New Ventures, this year bought a minority stake in KiWi.

With traditional power stations priced out of the market by a flood of renewable energy, Europe's utilities are looking for new business models.

"It is cannibalisation, but they might as well do it themselves," KiWi Power chief executive Yoav Zingher said of his new investor.

When power usage peaks, grid operators usually call on utilities to switch on their back-up power stations, often the oldest and most expensive plants.

KiWi turns that process upside down. Instead of adding power to a stretched network, it pays supermarkets, hotels, hospitals or other companies to briefly reduce the amount of electricity they use by turning the thermostat down or switching off non-essential equipment.

A small hotel might earn 10,000 pounds ($15,000) per year this way, but a big hospital could earn up to 400,000 pounds ($600,000), while KiWi Power gets paid by National Grid for helping it balance the network, making a profit in the process.

KiWi, which says it is Britain's leading demand response aggregator, can provide 300-400 megawatts in demand reduction, and is aiming for 5,000-6,000 megawatts, as much as six nuclear plants. Competitors in Britain include Actility, EnerNOC and Amerseco.

Launched in 2014, New Ventures is a fund through which Engie provides capital for innovative startups in the energy sector.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

It is part of Engie's response to an energy industry increasingly driven by policies intended to combat climate change, and the KiWi stake acquired in July is one of several investments involving energy efficiency.

"New Ventures is important for bringing external innovation with high potential into the company," Engie CEO Gerard Mestrallet told Reuters.

Its capital recently boosted to 130 million euros, New Ventures has so far invested 30 million euros in seven startups, typically taking stakes of 10 to 30 percent.

These include AMS, which installs battery power storage systems in buildings; APIX, which makes portable systems to analyse air quality; Powerdale, which produces electric car charging stations; and Sigfox, which connects everything from washing machines to smart meters to the Internet.

"Many of these startups have disruptive business models, but they could lead to new activities or business lines for Engie," said New Ventures director Hendrik Van Asbroeck.

Engie's head of innovation, Jean-Louis Blanc, said New Ventures is never a first-stage investor and usually buys in once the startups have won their first customers.

Engie is also encouraging its employees with good ideas to try them out.

"We finance their idea and let them try it outside the company," he said, adding that Engie has invested 10 million euros in several staff-generated ventures.

To attract new ideas from outside, Engie also launches "calls for projects" via social media, such as for an off-grid power generation unit costing less than 500 euros ($540), or for applications to service air-conditioning units remotely.

This year, Engie has launched 10 such calls, and next year it will launch 100. Winners get 48 hours of coaching at a business school to prepare their pitch for an Engie selection committee.

Mestrallet said the test for Engie's startups is whether they will change his company.

"We will evaluate the efficiency of New Ventures once we see that it has changed our own organization through our contact with these innovators," he said. ($1 = 0.6685 pounds) ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Giles Elgood)