PARIS Nov 17 French energy group Engie said on Tuesday it had not mandated any bank to draw up plans regarding its relations with Suez.

"Following press rumors about relations between Engie and Suez, Engie declares that it did not mandate any bank on that issue. This issue has not been submitted to any of its governance bodies," Engie said in a statement to Reuters.

La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Monday, without citing sources, that Engie had asked banks to draw up plans to reclaim control of the waste and water group, in which it currently holds a stake of almost 34 percent.

Engie previously controlled Suez under a shareholder pact that expired in 2013.