India's economic growth has slowed sharply, but you wouldn't know it from the pace at which many consumer-focused companies are expanding in Asia's third-largest economy.

The government will release what is expected to be another dismal set of GDP figures on Friday. Ahead of the release, Reuters spoke to the Cummins group - a leading manufacturer of diesel engines that is enjoying healthy revenues and ramping up investment with new manufacturing plants in India.

The Cummins group, part of U.S.-based Cummins Inc (CMI.N), generates $2.2 billion a year in India, and will ramp up annual investment in the country to $150 million for the next two years from $100 million in 2012. It is building a nine-litre diesel engine plant in Maharashtra to be operational within 15 months, as well as two more factories dedicated to exports - and doesn't see the India growth story going away.

Here are edited excerpts of an interview with Rajiv Batra, chief financial officer of the Indian operations.

Q: How has Cummins expanded in India in recent years and what are the company's near-term prospects?

A: "Between 2006 and 2011, we have doubled our revenues."

"One of our major products, one of our major markets, is power gen(eration), and primarily the backup segment." "At peak, India is short of power by about 11-12 pecent, and at base we're short by about 5-6 percent. That power shortage at least for the last so many years has remained because the demand is far outstripping the capacity."

"Power is required to drive the industries, and that's where we step in. We've actually been able to help Indian industry by providing them reliable power when they need it."

Q: How do you see revenues growing from here? Will revenue growth be sustained in the next 2-3 years?

A: "We see absolutely no issue in maintaining this 10-12 percent growth. In fact this is slow growth for us."

"Yes, the markets have slowed down, there is no doubt about that." "But these are ups and downs in any trade cycle which happen. The basic point is that India is still growing GDP at six percent. And six percent is huge. There will be enough opportunities for us to continue our growth, because we are in a segment where we believe the shortage of power is going to stay with this country for a while."

Q: What about capacity expansion?

A: "We have got some very strong expansion projects that we currently are executing, and we have not slowed those down. In fact we are going full blast on that."

"We are going straight ahead with our plans, because we believe this current slowdown is going to get sorted out over the next 12-14 months. And if we slow down at this stage then we'll be short of capacity when demand comes back."

"You can measure our confidence in this country: we are acquiring a full-blown corporate office to house our people. This is about 600,000 sq feet of space, which we're actually buying, which is going to cost us about $150 million."