(Adds details from letter, shares, background)
Nov 12 A minority shareholder in Tribune
Publishing Co urged the company to sell non-core assets
and buy back shares, saying the publisher of the Los Angeles
Times and Chicago Tribune was undervalued.
Engine Capital LP, a hedge fund which has a stake of "more
than 1.5 percent" in Tribune, said most of the value of the
company's non-core assets were through its ownership of
ForSaleByOwner.com and its 33 percent stake in HomeFinder.com.
"...Given the "winner-take-all" nature of these online
properties, we are concerned that over time, Tribune's
properties may lose value if they become less relevant," the
hedge fund said in a letter the company.
The company's shares were up 2.2 percent at $17.30 in
morning trading on Wednesday.
Tribune was not immediately available for comment.
Engine Capital said Tribune could sell all its non-core
assets for at least $150 million. That is roughly 35 percent of
the company's market value as of Tuesday's close.
The hedge fund also said the company could use the proceeds
from assets sales to buy more publishing assets or buy back
shares, which, according to the hedge fund, Tribune's management
also believes is undervalued.
Engine Capital estimated that Tribune trades for less than 3
times earnings before income, tax, depreciation and
amortization, lower than Time Inc's valuation of more
than 6 times.
The hedge fund said the difference was due to Time's
"willingness to explore opportunities to monetize non-core
assets" and protect margins through cost-cutting.
Tribune's Chief Executive Jack Griffin said in a statement
released last week that the company was "actively engaged in
right-sizing the cost structure of the organization".
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)