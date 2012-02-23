* Cuts 2012 growth output forecast to zero from 4 pct

* EU Commission predicts recession for 17 euro

* Blames euro zone debt crisis, China slowdown

* Revises 2011 output growth to 12.1 pct from 14 pct (Adds quotes, background)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German engineering output will likely stagnate this year, burdened by the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China, trade body VDMA said, ditching a previous forecast for 4 percent growth.

VDMA, which also said on Thursday the industry in Germany will escape contraction gripping the euro zone, cut its forecast to zero growth partly because the decline in orders in the past few weeks was steeper than expected as the euro zone slowed.

The sector, which includes household names such as Siemens , has helped Germany fare better than the 17-nation euro zone, which is heading into its second recession in three years, according to the European Commission.

Germany will grow 0.6 percent this year, while the wider EU will stagnate, the European Union's executive arm said.

More evidence that Europe's largest economy has been shrugging off the predicted came from German business sentiment which rose to the strongest level in seven months in February.

VDMA represents a sector that is the largest industrial employer in Germany, with companies such as MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp also among the group's biggest members.

"Our decision to revise our outlook to zero percent was discussed intensely," president Thomas Lindner told reporters, adding that some branches within VDMA, such as machine tool builders, expected growth while others had the opposite view.

VDMA had forecast in September that output would grow 4 percent this year. Latest data showed growth in new orders dropped 10 percent in December and 7 percent in the last quarter of 2011, mainly due to weak demand abroad.

For the whole of last year, new orders rose 10 percent, it said, while output expanded 12.1 percent, below a previous forecast for 14 percent.

"Our main export country, China, could make things difficult for us -- not only because of its reduced contributions to growth but it might also be a more aggressive rival in the world market," Lindner said.

"Like before, it is still uncertain Europe's debt crisis will end with a positive note. The effects on the banks are unclear," he said.

ThyssenKrupp and Siemens have blamed euro zone debt woes for quarterly profit declines, saying clients were adopting a wait-and-see stance and had tightened spending.

While China has reined in its overheating economy last year, taking action to bring rising property prices under control, signs of a hard landing have been mounting and the central bank signalled this month it would boost growth.

"China has lately indicated its readiness to open the water gate and make it easier for companies to access funds, but it would take time before this would have any positive impact on the manufacturing value chain, possibly only in the second half," Lindner said.

Machine tools-making, robotics and automation -- which have profited from demand for German cars and high-end engineering equipment -- were expected to continue outperforming along with companies producing fluid technology and plastics and rubber machinery.

Process engineering -- which provide equipment and plants mainly for the chemical, water treatment, waste water technology industries -- could be the hardest hit, given heavy exposure to euro zone clients.

Last year, new orders for process engineering fell 14 percent, and in December alone was down 43 percent.

Woodworking, buoyed last year by demand for high-end kitchen and office furniture, was expected to be among the slowest growing, at 5 percent compared with 33 percent.

Declining demand from Chinese textile makers could also hit VDMA companies in clothing and leather technology. (Editing by Dan Lalor)