* Cuts 2012 growth output forecast to zero from 4 pct
* EU Commission predicts recession for 17 euro
* Blames euro zone debt crisis, China slowdown
* Revises 2011 output growth to 12.1 pct from 14 pct
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German engineering
output will likely stagnate this year, burdened by the euro zone
debt crisis and a slowdown in China, trade body VDMA said,
ditching a previous forecast for 4 percent growth.
VDMA, which also said on Thursday the industry in Germany
will escape contraction gripping the euro zone, cut its forecast
to zero growth partly because the decline in orders in the past
few weeks was steeper than expected as the euro zone slowed.
The sector, which includes household names such as Siemens
, has helped Germany fare better than the 17-nation
euro zone, which is heading into its second recession in three
years, according to the European Commission.
Germany will grow 0.6 percent this year, while the wider EU
will stagnate, the European Union's executive arm said.
More evidence that Europe's largest economy has been
shrugging off the predicted came from German business sentiment
which rose to the strongest level in seven months in February.
VDMA represents a sector that is the largest industrial
employer in Germany, with companies such as MAN SE and
ThyssenKrupp also among the group's biggest members.
"Our decision to revise our outlook to zero percent was
discussed intensely," president Thomas Lindner told reporters,
adding that some branches within VDMA, such as machine tool
builders, expected growth while others had the opposite view.
VDMA had forecast in September that output would grow 4
percent this year. Latest data showed growth in new orders
dropped 10 percent in December and 7 percent in the last quarter
of 2011, mainly due to weak demand abroad.
For the whole of last year, new orders rose 10 percent, it
said, while output expanded 12.1 percent, below a previous
forecast for 14 percent.
"Our main export country, China, could make things difficult
for us -- not only because of its reduced contributions to
growth but it might also be a more aggressive rival in the world
market," Lindner said.
"Like before, it is still uncertain Europe's debt crisis
will end with a positive note. The effects on the banks are
unclear," he said.
ThyssenKrupp and Siemens have blamed euro zone debt woes for
quarterly profit declines, saying clients were adopting a
wait-and-see stance and had tightened spending.
While China has reined in its overheating economy last year,
taking action to bring rising property prices under control,
signs of a hard landing have been mounting and the central bank
signalled this month it would boost growth.
"China has lately indicated its readiness to open the water
gate and make it easier for companies to access funds, but it
would take time before this would have any positive impact on
the manufacturing value chain, possibly only in the second
half," Lindner said.
Machine tools-making, robotics and automation -- which have
profited from demand for German cars and high-end engineering
equipment -- were expected to continue outperforming along with
companies producing fluid technology and plastics and rubber
machinery.
Process engineering -- which provide equipment and plants
mainly for the chemical, water treatment, waste water technology
industries -- could be the hardest hit, given heavy exposure to
euro zone clients.
Last year, new orders for process engineering fell 14
percent, and in December alone was down 43 percent.
Woodworking, buoyed last year by demand for high-end kitchen
and office furniture, was expected to be among the slowest
growing, at 5 percent compared with 33 percent.
Declining demand from Chinese textile makers could also hit
VDMA companies in clothing and leather technology.
