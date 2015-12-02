(Adds confirmation about interest from Neuberger and Apax)
MILAN Dec 2 Private equity funds Neuberger
Berman and Apax Partners are in talks to buy a controlling stake
in Italian software company Engineering and would offer
to buy the remaining shares at 58 euros each if their bid
succeeds.
That price, just above the stock's closing price on Tuesday,
would value the IT services company at 725 million euros.
Engineering employs 7,800 people and had sales of 853 million
euros last year.
The funds have entered exclusive talks with shareholders
Michele Cinaglia and Marilena Menicucci, as well as with some
Engineering managers, to buy their stakes, the company said,
confirming comments from a source close the matter to Reuters
earlier on Wednesday.
Shares in Engineering rose more than 10 percent on Wednesday
to 63.90 euros as news of the interest from Neuberger and Apax,
first reported by the Il Sole 24 Ore daily, fuelled gains.
The stock, which was briefly suspended from trading, fell
0.8 percent to 57.35 euros by 1327 GMT.
"A large majority of the board has voted in favour of
starting a four-week long due diligence," Engineering said.
According to market regulator Consob, Cinaglia and Menicucci
hold together 35 percent of Engineering.
By purchasing such a stake, Neuberger and Apax are forced to
launch a tender offer on the rest of the shares under Italian
law. Engineering said it would be delisted after the buyout.
Other significant shareholders are funds One Equity Partners
and Bestinver that hold around 29 percent and 10 percent of
Engineering, respectively.
