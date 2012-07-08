July 8 Engineers India Ltd said late on Saturday it had won a consultancy contract worth 7.2 billion rupees ($129.5 million) from state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp .

The contract is to raise crude refining capacity to 15.5 million tonnes a year from present 9.5 million tonnes at Kochi refinery run by Bharat Petroleum in southern Kerala state, Engineers India said in a statement.

($1 = 55.59 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)