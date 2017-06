NEW DELHI The Indian cabinet approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in state-run Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS), a government minister told reporters on Thursday, continuing a process of off-loading state assets to shore up strained government finances.

The minister declined to be named.

The government aims to raise 300 billion rupees from share sales in state-run companies in the fiscal year that ends in March. Thus far, it has managed to garner just under 25 percent of that target.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Sunil Nair)